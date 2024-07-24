Succession's Matthew Macfadyen Opens Up About The 1 Role He 'Didn't Really Enjoy'

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in 2005's Pride & Prejudice Alex Bailey/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

Matthew Macfadyen’s performance as Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice may be iconic in the eyes of fans, but it seems he’s not so sure.

The Succession actor starred opposite Keira Knightley in Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, which has remained one of the defining performances of his career.

However, while reflecting on the four-time Oscar-nominated film during an interview with CBS Mornings, the British actor revealed his somewhat surprising take on the role.

“I didn’t really [enjoy it],” he said. “I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

He went on to reveal that he “felt a bit miscast” as Mr Darcy, because he didn’t feel he was “dishy enough”.

“But it worked out,” he admitted.

The Bafta-winning actor added that his attitude towards the role is more positive these days.

“Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?’” he shared. “It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ’I can’t be ageing that badly’.”

One such fan of his portrayal of Mr. Darcy was Ayo Edebiri, with Matthew telling Entertainment Tonight that The Bear star admitted to once being grounded as a kid because she had a screensaver of Mr. Darcy on her laptop.

In recent years, Matthew has brought another now-iconic character to the screen, playing Tom Wambsgans in the Golden Globe-winning black comedy-drama Succession.

He won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal as the whimsical dark horse of the Waystar Royco team.

