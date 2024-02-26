Meryl Streep on stage at the SAG Awards Saturday night. Screenshot via Netflix/SAG Awards

Meryl Streep was the Meryl Steep of on-stage mishaps.

The Only Murders In The Building star had an embarrassing moment during the Screen Actor Guild Awards on Saturday night.

As the Oscar winner walked on stage to introduce the nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series, she accidentally walked right into the mic stand, causing her to momentarily freak out as a slightly nervous-looking Idris Elba watched on behind her.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA REUNION!



Once Meryl got her footing after the fumble, she joked: “Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope.”

It soon became unclear if Meryl’s hiccup was sincere or a bit, because once she made her joke, both of her Devil Wears Prada co-stars, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, walked on to stage.

Much like their characters in the beloved film, they acted as Streep’s assistants: Emily brought the envelope and Anne carried her glasses.

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway at the SAG Awards Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The three women played off each other, with Anne and Emily taking advantage of Meryl’s flustered state to treat her the way her Prada character, Miranda Priestly, treated their characters in the film.

After Meryl took some time reacting to Anne and Emily’s Priestly-esque energy instead of opening up the envelope to read the names of the nominees, Emily made another reference to their film, saying: “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”