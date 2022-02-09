James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Detectives investigating alleged Downing Street and Whitehall rule-breaking parties are to begin contacting more than 50 attendees this week.

The Metropolitan Police said it would be sending notices asking for “an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event”, and added the inquiry has been named Operation Hillman.

The announcement on Wednesday came hours after the force said it is reviewing whether a Christmas quiz at No.10 may have breached Covid-19 restrictions after a picture emerged showing Boris Johnson and colleagues near an open bottle of champagne.

Officers will send formal questionnaires to more than 50 people, starting by the end of this week, in relation to eight dates that are being investigated between May 20 2020 and April 16 2021.

“This document, which asks for an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event, has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully,” the Met said.

“Recipients are informed that responses are required within seven days. In most cases contact is being made via email.”

The statement added: “It should be noted that being contacted does not mean a fixed penalty notice will necessarily be issued to that person.

“Nevertheless, if following an investigation, officers believe it is appropriate because the Covid regulations have been breached without a reasonable excuse, a fixed penalty notice will normally be issued.

“We understand the interest in and impact of this case, and are progressing the investigation at pace. We are committed to completing our investigations proportionately, fairly and impartially.”