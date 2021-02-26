Ministers Bury Government Research Into Why People Need Food Banks

Boris Johnson’s government has buried an internal review into whether welfare policies like Universal Credit are driving historic levels of food bank use.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) began a study in 2018 investigating the impact of Universal Credit and other reforms were having on food poverty.

Ministers were due to complete work in October 2019 but the snap general election campaign delayed the report, with MPs told it would be published in summer 2020.

Now, the government appears to have shelved the report altogether.

Welfare minister Will Quince confirmed in a written statement that the DWP has “reallocated resources to prioritise work to help the Covid-19 effort”.

It comes after a Trussell Trust analysis found there had been a 61% increase in food bank use between October and December, and that families with children have been worst-hit by Covid uncertainty.

Ministers have been under pressure to stamp out food poverty, with Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford leading a high-profile campaign for free school meals.