Momentum Pulls Support For Peter Willsman After 'Deeply Insensitive' Anti-Semitism Rant

The grassroots campaign group that backs Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has withdrawn its support for Peter Willsman as he seeks re-election to Labour’s ruling body after his “deeply insensitive” comments about Jews.

Momentum’s intervention comes after Willsman apologised after calling some members of the Jewish community “Trump fanatics” and suggested they were “making up” problems about anti-Semitism in the party.

The grassroots campaign group also stressed the need to acknowledge the “anger and upset” felt within the British Jewish community as it reaffirmed its commitment to “rooting out” anti-Semitism in the Labour Party and across society.

Momentum maintained its support for eight other National Executive Committee (NEC) candidates who support Labour leader Corbyn.

Momentum, in a statement released on Twitter, said: “The elected officers of the national coordinating group (NCG) have decided to withdraw Momentum’s support for Pete Willsman in Labour’s ongoing NEC election.

“While it is welcome that he has made a full apology and will attend equalities training, his comments were deeply insensitive and inappropriate for a Momentum-backed NEC candidate.”