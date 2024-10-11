These 2 Hits From The 80s Are Surging Back Into The Charts Thanks To Monsters

Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik Ménendez in Netflix's Monsters MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

All of the backlash surrounding the latest season of Monsters certainly hasn’t stopped people watching it in their droves.

The second instalment of Ryan Murphy’s polarising true crime series centres around Erik and Lyle Menéndez, the brothers who are currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents in the late 1980s.

Since it premiered last month, the show has been sitting high atop Netflix’s list of most-watched shows on the platform (it was briefly knocked from the number one spot when the new season of Heartstopper premiered, but it has since climbed back up), with the show’s musical output resulting in not one but two 80s classics re-entering the UK singles chart.

On Friday afternoon, the Official Charts Company confirmed that a surge in streams to Milli Vanilli’s I’m Gonna Miss You and Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over had led to them both re-entering the top 40 this week.

Milli Vanilli on stage in 1992 via Associated Press

Don’t Dream It’s Over is currently at 37, while I’m Gonna Miss You is at 40.

This isn’t the first time this year that a popular show or film has resulted in an old song surging back into the charts, though.

