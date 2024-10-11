These 2 Hits From The 80s Are Surging Back Into The Charts Thanks To Monsters

All of the backlash surrounding the latest season of Monsters certainly hasn’t stopped people watching it in their droves.
The second instalment of Ryan Murphy’s polarising true crime series centres around Erik and Lyle Menéndez, the brothers who are currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents in the late 1980s.
Since it premiered last month, the show has been sitting high atop Netflix’s list of most-watched shows on the platform (it was briefly knocked from the number one spot when the new season of Heartstopper premiered, but it has since climbed back up), with the show’s musical output resulting in not one but two 80s classics re-entering the UK singles chart.
On Friday afternoon, the Official Charts Company confirmed that a surge in streams to Milli Vanilli’s I’m Gonna Miss You and Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over had led to them both re-entering the top 40 this week.
Don’t Dream It’s Over is currently at 37, while I’m Gonna Miss You is at 40.
This isn’t the first time this year that a popular show or film has resulted in an old song surging back into the charts, though.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor took on a new life back in January thanks to its prominent placing in the film Saltburn, going as far as reaching number two in the charts, the same place it peaked at upon its original release more than 20 years ago.
Following this, Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten also enjoyed a boost in streams off the back of the romantic comedy Anyone But You, reaching number 12.
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story is now streaming on Netflix.