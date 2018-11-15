A mum who was planning not to tell her children when it’s Christmas Eve has divided opinion among the parenting community, with many labelling it a mean move and others suggesting it might just be a stroke of genius.

The mum posted an ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ thread on Mumsnet saying her family doesn’t do Christmas Eve boxes and that her two children, who are five and six years old, have usually lost interest in their advent calendars by mid-December.

She added that last year it was “really difficult” to get them into the Christmas mood: “We did the PJ’s and Christmas film, leaving something out for Santa and the reindeer, but there wasn’t that excitement from them, maybe because they were younger?”

So this year she’s proposing not telling them at all. “My idea is they will get a good night’s sleep, and I’m thinking that waking them up early and telling them it’s Christmas morning will be a far bigger and exciting surprise,” she said.

But other parents don’t seem too keen on the idea at all.