Mumsnet Users Think Rishi Sunak Is 'S***' And 'Useless', Brutal Graphic Finds

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not popular among Mumsnet users, apparently. Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

A word-cloud summarising what users on Mumsnet think about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer has not exactly painted the prime minister in a positive light.

Using an AI-powered question tool, the online forum summarised the words people with accounts have used most often to describe the two competing politicians since the general election was called.

The more a word was used, the larger the word is in the graphic.

For Sunak, the words “shit”, “lie”, “crap”, “useless”, “bullshit”, “lying” and “idiots” seemed to be the largest.

In smaller clouds are the words “selfish”, “rubbish”, “misleading”, “pathetic”, “scam”, “fuck up”, “terrible” and “cock up”.

Over on Starmer’s side, the largest bubbles included the words, “better”, “good”, “don’t know”, decent”, “not sure”, “hope” and “change”.

The smaller words said, “no ideas”, “trust”, “uncertain”, “doubt”, “confused”, “uninspiring”, “worry”, “boring”, “capable”, “right”, “competence”, “sensible” and “solid”.

It’s just the latest development which suggests Sunak’s gamble in calling a (slightly) early general election last week may not have paid off.

The Conservatives are behind Labour by a whopping 27 points according to the latest YouGov survey for Sky News.

Meanwhile, a different mega poll of 12,000 people from Redfield and Wilton Strategies found that support for Labour had increased by one point, taking it to 46%.

The first few days of the Tories’ election campaign have also been widely mocked, from Sunak’s rain-soaked election launch to the revelation that a (then) Tory MP had endorsed a Reform UK candidate to replace her in the election.

