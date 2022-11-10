Nadine Dorries Condemns Rishi Sunak For Ditching Boris Johnson's Social Care Plans

Nadine Dorries is in line for a peerage courtesy of Boris Johnson's resignation honours list. James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Nadine Dorries has condemned Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt amid reports the pair are set to delay a key Boris Johnson reform.

Treasury sources have confirmed to HuffPost UK that the prime minister and chancellor are considering postponing the former PM’s plans to put a cap on the cost of social care.

Advertisement

Under the policy, the maximum someone would be expected to pay towards their social care costs would be £86,000.

But the move is now set to be delayed until at least 2025 as the government tries to plug a £50 billion black hole in the nation’s finances.

Reacting on Twitter, Dorries — a close ally of Johnson and the former culture secretary — said she was “very surprised” by the move, given comments Hunt made on social care when he was chair of Health Select Committee.

She said the £1 billion cost of implementing the policy next year was no more than a “rounding error” and therefore easily affordable.

Advertisement

Given everything Hunt said when chair of ⁦@DHSCgovuk⁩ select committee, I’m v surprised.

It would cost £1b in 23/24 for desperately needed reforms - a treasury rounding error figure.



Rishi Sunak kicks social care cap down the roadhttps://t.co/gv8ybwkPCb — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) November 10, 2022

Dorries is just the latest Johnson ally to make life difficult for Sunak, who is blamed by many Tories of bringing down the former PM.

Jake Berry, who was sacked as Tory chairman by Sunak, revealed how home secretary Suella Braverman was accused of “multiple” breaches of the ministerial code before being brought back into Cabinet by the prime minister.

He also confirmed that he warned Sunak about bullying allegations against Gavin Williamson before he appointed him a Cabinet Office minister.

Williamson was eventually forced to resign, claiming the controversy surrounding him was becoming a “distraction” for the government.