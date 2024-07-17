LifeFoodshoppingChocolate

This Bumper Pack Of 69 Biscuit Bars Is On Sale In Amazon's Prime Day, And The KitKats And Toffee Crisps Work Out To 23p Each

The offer ends tonight, so hurry before it's too late.
We’ve been all over Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale at HuffPost UK this year, finding you the best overall, parent-friendly, sub-£20, and tried and tested deals.

We’ve even shared the best products to buy before the sale ends tonight (Wednesday 17th) at midnight.

I thought we were done sharing the cream of the discounted crop ― but when I saw this bumper pack of sixty-nine Nestlé biscuit bars on sale for under £16, my inner chocoholic couldn’t keep it from you.

The 27%-off pack is down to £15.84, putting each bar at about 22.9p each (let’s call that 23 pence). It contains KitKats, Blue Ribands, and Toffee Crisps (my fave).

Amazon
Reviewers have given the box a 4.5-star average rating from 162 reviews.
£15.84 (originally £21.78)
Amazon
While I have you, there's 31% off this pack of 48 Mars bars...
£24.90 (originally £36.00) for 48x51g bars
Amazon
...and 29% off this huge Lindt Lindor gift hamper that might just end up being a present for myself.
£23.99 (originally £33.99)

So, fellow dunkers, race you to the checkout ― and take a peep at our other mega lists for even MORE discounted delights.

