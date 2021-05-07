Netflix looks set to expand its online presence even further, with reports suggesting its launching an additional service named N-Plus.
According to Protocol, the streaming giant has been surveying a number of its users about a potential new “online space” where subscribers can delve deeper into the Netflix originals they know and love.
This survey has suggested N-Plus could include podcasts about certain shows, more behind-the-scenes information and access to music used on screen.
Protocol also reported that N-Plus could allow users to build custom playlists of shows, which they can share with friends.
Essentially, N-Plus would allow you to send your friend an accessible playlist of TV episodes to cheer them up, or share a curated list of recommendations with someone who has similar taste to you.
It would also mean that if a certain song featured in Sex Education or Stranger Things has caught your attention, you could head straight to N-Plus to find out what it was.
Protocol also reported that N-Plus could give users info on how production is going on certain shows, even allowing them to “influence its development with feedback before filming has finished”.
A Netflix spokesperson told the media store the survey was “part of regular efforts to poll its audience on things the company was exploring”.
Last year, Netflix set a new record when the original series The Queen’s Gambit was watched by the most number of users in the 28 days after its debut.
This record was then smashed a few months later, following the arrival of the Shondaland period drama Bridgerton.