Netflix looks set to expand its online presence even further, with reports suggesting its launching an additional service named N-Plus.

According to Protocol, the streaming giant has been surveying a number of its users about a potential new “online space” where subscribers can delve deeper into the Netflix originals they know and love.

This survey has suggested N-Plus could include podcasts about certain shows, more behind-the-scenes information and access to music used on screen.

Protocol also reported that N-Plus could allow users to build custom playlists of shows, which they can share with friends.