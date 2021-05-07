ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix Looks Set To Launch Companion Site N-Plus, Expanding Its Online Grip Even Further

The streaming giant is at the centre of rumours about a new "online space" taking users behind the scenes of their favourite shows.

Netflix looks set to expand its online presence even further, with reports suggesting its launching an additional service named N-Plus.

According to Protocol, the streaming giant has been surveying a number of its users about a potential new “online space” where subscribers can delve deeper into the Netflix originals they know and love.

This survey has suggested N-Plus could include podcasts about certain shows, more behind-the-scenes information and access to music used on screen.

Protocol also reported that N-Plus could allow users to build custom playlists of shows, which they can share with friends.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton

Essentially, N-Plus would allow you to send your friend an accessible playlist of TV episodes to cheer them up, or share a curated list of recommendations with someone who has similar taste to you. 

It would also mean that if a certain song featured in Sex Education or Stranger Things has caught your attention, you could head straight to N-Plus to find out what it was.

Protocol also reported that N-Plus could give users info on how production is going on certain shows, even allowing them to “influence its development with feedback before filming has finished”.

Sex Education fans could use N-Plus to check out songs used in the series

A Netflix spokesperson told the media store the survey was “part of regular efforts to poll its audience on things the company was exploring”. 

Last year, Netflix set a new record when the original series The Queen’s Gambit was watched by the most number of users in the 28 days after its debut.

This record was then smashed a few months later, following the arrival of the Shondaland period drama Bridgerton.

