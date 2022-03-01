Netflix

The start of a new month means we can all look forward to some exciting new original shows and films from Netflix.

Unfortunately, that also means embarking on that always-tedious process of sitting down and scrolling through to decide what to watch.

If that sounds familiar, you’ll be pleased to hear we’ve saved you a job, and rounded up 10 top picks of the new additions to the Netflix catalogue coming in March 2022...

Worst Roommate Ever (1 March)

One area Netflix has really excelled in recent years is the true crime genre, the latest instalment of which is the five-part documentary series Worst Roommate Ever.

As the title suggests, the show examines the true stories of four people who initially seemed like unremarkable flatmates, only to turn out to be the roomies from hell. A must-watch for fans of Netflix’s grisly true crime offerings... even if you do find you can’t quite look at your housemates in the same way after watching.

Love Is Blind (4 March)

The latest season of Love Is Blind served us high drama, love triangles, camp mums and countless ukulele numbers.

We’ve seen who ultimately ended up saying “I do”, and all that’s left now is to bring the cast together one last time for a reunion that’s sure to deliver on fireworks. We’ll definitely have the popcorn ready for when Deepti sits down with Shake almost a year after their big day.

Pieces Of Her (4 March)

Frankly, we’d watch Toni Collette in literally anything, but Pieces Of Her promises enough mystery and action to keep anyone gripped.

The Australian star and Bella Heathcote take the lead in this new thriller, which centres around a mother whose secrets begin to unravel after taking out the assailant in a mass shooting.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (9 March)

From TV super-producer Ryan Murphy comes this six-part documentary about one of the most trailblazing artists of the 20th century. Based on Andy Warhol’s actual diaries, the show also features voiceover work from the late artist himself... with a bit of help from AI technology, that is.

Expect some scandal, juicy celebrity goss and Andy Warhol’s unmistakeable wit throughout.

Queer Eye Germany (9 March)

Four years after the Queer Eye reboot debuted on Netflix, the show is getting its first international spin-off, with a brand new Fab Five at the centre of it all.

Beauty guru David Jokobs, nutrition genius Aljosha Muttardi, life coach Leni Bolt, fashionista Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke and design whizz Ayan Yuruk will be stepping into the spotlight in this new series, helping to transform the lives of those in need of a bit of sparkle.

The Adam Project (11 March)

This new sci-fi offering sees Ryan Reynolds take centre stage as a time-travelling fighter pilot who has to team up with his younger self to save the day after crash landing in 2022.

Joining Ryan is an all-star cast including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener.

Top Boy (18 March)

The critically-acclaimed British drama Top Boy returns for its fourth season (and second since Netflix announced plans to revive it), three years after we last checked in with Dushane and Sully.

Producers have kept their cards close to their chest in terms of what we can expect from the new series in terms of action, but it’s been suggested that Sully’s mental health will be explored in the new episodes following the dramatic events of season three.

Human Resources (18 March)

Fans of the filthiest cartoon show around, Big Mouth, have been introduced to the likes of Hormone Monsters, Anxiety Mosquitos, Love Bugs and the always-unsettling Depression Kitty in the last five seasons.

New spin-off Human Resources will see these weird and wonderful characters – plus a host of newcomers – at the heart of the action as they help people navigate their feelings and the ups and downs of modern life.

Catchy musical numbers, wacky animation and the cringiest of cringe comedy are pretty much guaranteed throughout.

Is It Cake? (18 March)

OK, so you know those bizarre viral videos where someone cuts into a piece of fruit or a book or a shoe and it turns out it was a piece of cake all along?

Well, Netflix has somehow gone ahead and made a whole TV show about it, complete with celebrity guests and a nail-biting beat-the-clock format.

If you thought Sexy Beasts was the weirdest thing Netflix had up their sleeve, just brace yourself.

Bridgerton (25 March)

And finally, it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Bridgerton is back, people.