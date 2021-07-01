As we head into July, we’ve officially reached the midway point of 2021, with Netflix having delivered on its promise of a brand new original film every week this year.

The past six months have given us the harrowing Pieces Of A Woman, deliciously over-the-top The Woman In The Window and downright silly Thunder Force.

Netflix also served up the space-themed epic Stowaway, coming-of-age comedy Moxie and the family-friendly Yes Day, as well as Oscar-nominated films like The White Tiger and News Of The World.

And that’s just the originals!

Here’s what we have to look forward to from Netflix’s seemingly bottomless well of original movies in the coming weeks, including what might just be one of its most ambitious film projects to date…

Fear Street, parts 1, 2 and 3 (2 July, 9 July and 16 July)