As we head into July, we’ve officially reached the midway point of 2021, with Netflix having delivered on its promise of a brand new original film every week this year.
The past six months have given us the harrowing Pieces Of A Woman, deliciously over-the-top The Woman In The Window and downright silly Thunder Force.
Netflix also served up the space-themed epic Stowaway, coming-of-age comedy Moxie and the family-friendly Yes Day, as well as Oscar-nominated films like The White Tiger and News Of The World.
And that’s just the originals!
Here’s what we have to look forward to from Netflix’s seemingly bottomless well of original movies in the coming weeks, including what might just be one of its most ambitious film projects to date…
Fear Street, parts 1, 2 and 3 (2 July, 9 July and 16 July)
Netflix says: In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.
The Last Letter From Your Lover (23 July)
Netflix says: A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.
Resort To Love (29 July)
Netflix says: A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown.
Le Dernier Mercenaire (The Last Mercenary) (30 July)
Netflix says: A former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted.
Blood Red Sky (Release date TBA)
Netflix says: A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide.
Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans (Release date TBA)
Netflix says: Following the events of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, the heroes of Arcadia must band together to protect humanity from the evil Arcane Order, who wield their dark and uncontrollable magic to summon ancient titans that threaten to destroy the world.