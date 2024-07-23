Netflix Shoots Down Katie Price's Claims About Making A Documentary With The Streaming Service

Katie Price Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Netflix has dismissed claims made by Katie Price about filming a new documentary series for the platform.

Last week, the former glamour model and reality star said she would be following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Robbie Williams and Prince Harry by opening up her life to Netflix’s cameras.

“I’m doing a Netflix series about my life,” she told Hits Radio, stating that filming was due to begin “at the end of the month”.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner also alleged that a big-name producer was on board to work on the show behind the scenes, claiming: “I can’t tell you who the producer, director is but when my sister told me I said ’Are you joking? What? He even knows who I am?!’”

However, it seems this may not be the case.

“Netflix is not doing a documentary with Katie Price,” a spokesperson for the service told Metro.

HuffPost UK has also contacted Katie Price’s team for additional clarification.



Katie’s time in the spotlight began in the late 1990s when she embarked on a career in glamour modelling, which led to her competing on reality shows like I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (twice) and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as being at the centre of many of her own fly-on-the-wall shows.

She has also been a constant tabloid staple thanks to her high-profile relationships, including marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, and romances with footballer Dwight York, singer Dane Bowers and reality stars Kris Boyson, Carl Woods and JJ Slater.