Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels ‘Guilt’ For Portraying Multiple Queer Characters

After rising to fame by playing queer characters in the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue and the drama miniseries Mary & George, Nicholas Galitzine is clearing the air about his own sexuality.

“I identify as a straight man,” Nicholas said in a new British GQ interview published on Wednesday. “But I have been a part of some incredible queer stories.”

The British actor admitted he felt torn about taking on so many LGBTQ+ roles because of his heterosexuality.

“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt,” he explained.

“At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

The Idea of You star went on to clarify that the characters he plays on screen are totally separate from who he is off the clock, adding: “I am Nick, and I’m not my role.”

Speaking with HuffPost UK, the English actor explained the “plethora of reasons” why he tends to be drawn toward queer roles.

“I have so many friends within the community,” Nicholas said in the interview published in March.

“And I know so many of them didn’t feel like they had these stories growing up.”

He added: “I think with all of these [gay and bisexual] characters the thing that I find really intriguing as an actor is that underbelly of vulnerability and having to hide oneself.”