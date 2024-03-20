Nicole Kidman Reveals The 1 Unexpected Person Who Convinced Her To Do A Third Season Of Big Little Lies

The stars of Big Little Lies pictured on the set of its second season. HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman has revealed the one person who was responsible for ensuring she returned for a third season of Big Little Lies – her daughter.

In a new interview with Elle, Nicole confirmed that she and her co-star Reese have been texting about a third season, with both feeling like it’s the right time to revisit their characters.

“There’s the richness of the storylines, which we’d always discussed, but it needed time because there’s actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women’s lives and their children’s lives – because children grow up, and that’s kind of fascinating,” Nicole shared.

As it turns out, fans have one person to thank for ensuring that the series returns, Nicole’s teenage daughter Sunday Rose.

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” she said.

Her daughter has even been happy to offer her Oscar-winning mum some character development feedback.

“She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’”

Nicole also confirmed that there is indeed a timeline in place for season three with the rest of the cast, but declined to share any more details.

“I think when you’re all scattered and never sort of cross paths, it’s very, very different. But when you’re all still very intertwined, that’s what makes it doable, because there’s a willingness and you want to spend time together,” she says.

The update comes after Reese confirmed to Variety that she’s “working” on season three of Big Little Lies.