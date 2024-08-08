Nigel Farage 'Helped Fuel Conspiracy Theories' After Southport Killings, Says Mel Stride

Reform MP Nigel Farage via Associated Press

A Tory leadership contender has accused Nigel Farage of “fuelling conspiracy theories” in the wake of the killing of three children in Southport last week.

The Reform UK leader posted a video shortly after the murders suggesting “the truth is being withheld from us” by the police.

He also repeated false claims that the alleged killer was being watched by the security services.

A vigil for the victims, who were all under 10 years old, later descended into violence, sparking far-right riots throughout the country over the past week.

Farage has since admitted that he was repeating false claims made on social media by, among others, Andrew Tate.

On Sky News this morning, former cabinet minister Mel Stride - who is one of six candidates in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader - called out the former Ukip chief.

He said: “I think one element of this debate which has been skated over and shouldn’t have been are actually the remarks made by Nigel Farage, for example, when the terrible incident in Southport first occurred.

“His suggestion that the police might not have been telling the truth about that situation, I think helped fuel conspiracy theories around what was happening [and] was deeply unhelpful.

“I think linking what happened in Southport with the terrible incident that happened regarding a uniformed soldier in Kent over the last week is also another unfortunate linkage, perhaps suggesting that terrorism might have been involved when the authorities are saying that it hasn’t.

“Those things are examples of the kind of language and interventions at a moment of crisis are deeply unhelpful and I think that’s why we need level heads and moderation as well as very firm action.”