Nigel Farage Is 'Much Smaller' To Donald Trump Now After Elon Musk Row

Nigel Farage and Donald Trump AP

Nigel Farage is now “much smaller” in Donald Trump’s eyes after the Reform UK leader’s row with Elon Musk, according to a former adviser to the US president.

The Clacton MP has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s for years, even speaking at some of his rallies.

Advertisement

And clearly the feeling was mutual – Trump once called for Farage to be the UK’s ambassador to Washington before his second term started.

Farage was also on good terms with Trump’s new right-hand man, X tycoon Musk – a man he called a “hero” less than three weeks ago – and there were claims the tech magnate was considering donating $100m to Reform.

But this budding relationship turned sour when Farage distanced himself from jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, saying he is “not what we need” to win the next general election.

Advertisement

Musk had just called for Robinson to be released from jail.

So the X CEO then wrote on his own social media platform: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

The spat is now overshadowing Farage’s relationship with Trump, according to the president’s former senior adviser Bryan Lanza.

ITV Presenter Robert Peston asked: “Does he [Trump] listen to Musk? Will that have damaged in a sense the president’s view of Farage?”

Advertisement

“I believe so,” Lanza replied, adding that Trump puts a lot of weight into “disruptive people who create things”.

“There’s no one in the world today [who] is disruptive and created as much wealth as Elon Musk,” he continued.

“He’s going to listen to what Elon has to say in these things, that’s going to have impact, that’s going to matter.

Advertisement

“Nigel Farage is a much smaller person in Donald Trump’s eyes than he was two weeks ago as result of Elon’s tweet and engagement on this issue.”

Farage promised shortly after the fallout began that he would talk to Musk when back in the US and “mend any broken fences that might exist”.

But during his trip to Washington this week, the Reform MP admitted that he did “not make the cut” and secure a seat in the main room where Trump was sworn in during his inauguration on Monday.

Advertisement