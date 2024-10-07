Nikita Kuzmin's Epic Shakira Blunder Is Our New Favourite Moment Of This Year's Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin may have just given us our favourite moment of this year’s series so far – and it wasn’t even on the dance floor.

During Sunday night’s results show, Nikita and his celebrity dance partner, retired Olympian and BBC Sports presenter Sam Quek, were seen celebrating making it through to the next stage of the competition.

As part of their jubilations, presenter Claudia Winkleman implored the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate to reveal to Sam what they’d be performing next week.

Nikita then revealed they’d be dancing the Samba to a Shakira staple, after which he serenaded her with an extremely enthusiastic rendition of Wherever, Wherever, getting the whole cast involved.

The only issue? “It was the other Shakira song,” Claudia clarified, which the Ukrainian performer seemingly knew a lot less well…

Fortunately, Nikita saw the funny side of the gaffe.

This weekend saw Strictly airing its annual Movie Week special, with Nikita and Sam performing a routine inspired by Tomb Raider icon Lara Croft.

In the end, singer Toyah Wilcox and her professional partner Neil Jones became the second duo to leave the competition, after landing in the dance-off for the second week in a row.

While the judges saved Toyah last week, this time she and Neil were sent home in favour of Paul Merson and Karen Hauer.

