Skin Cycling Is Still All Over TikTok (And Nip+Fab's Kit Is Currently Half-Price)

Nip+Fab is the celebrity-loved beauty brand many know and love (we’re looking at you Molly-Mae Hague). Influencers rave about the Glycolic Fix Cleansing Pads, as well as the Salicylic Fix range, and our beauty writer Beth also swears by the brand’s teen skincare range for dealing with adult acne issues.

But there’s a new release from Nip+Fab on our radar: the Skin Cycling kit.

Skin cycling is one of the most talked about skincare trends right now, and has caused quite the storm on social media, including TikTok, in recent months. It even comes dermatologist-approved.

The method, which was made famous by US dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, involves alternating between using active ingredients on select days, and having nights off from those supercharged formulations. The routine is meant to be followed for four days, with two nights of active products followed by two nights off, before repeating the cycle again and again until you see results.

While this may sound confusing there is a method to the madness.

Skin cycling allows the key ingredients in each product time to be fully absorbed into your skin and work their magic, without causing irritation or flare ups, so you reap the maximum benefits.

And following the rise in popularity of skin cycling, Nip+Fab has curated its very own bundle to help beauty buffs perfect the on-trend routine.

Nip+Fab Nip+Fab's skin cycling bundle

Nip+Fab’s Skin Cycling Kit caters to every level of beauty knowhow. Whether you’re a seasoned skincare pro, or a beginner, it’s designed to makes your skincare routine an absolute breeze.

Plus, it’s a great way to train the skin to get used to active ingredients, by gradually introducing each product over the course of four days, instead of overwhelming the skin with those super-strength elements in quick succession, which could be counter productive to reaching your skin goal.

The kit contains four of Nip+Fab’s hero products, all of which are cruelty free: Hyaluronic Fix Cleansing Cream, the iconic Glycolic Fix Pads, Hyaluronic Fix Hybrid Gel Cream and Retinol Fix Booster.

The Glycolic Fix Pads and Retinol Fix Booster are the hero products with active ingredients you only need to use on nights one and two. The pads combine 5% glycolic acid with salicylic acid, exfoliating the skin, unclogging congested pores, balancing the skin’s pH level, and smoothing its surface. The booster has anti-ageing benefits, while also brightening and tightening the skin.

The Hyaluronic Fix Hybrid Gel is a lightweight nourishing formula, which hydrates skin on the daily, and the Hyaluronic Fix Cleansing Cream removes any make-up, as well as dirt and grime, which can contribute to blocked pores.

The skin cycling kit requires users to follow a specific routine, as follows:

Nip+Fab Nip+Fab's four night skin-cycling routine

The four-night routine aims to boost collagen production, reduce pigmentation, as well as fine lines, and blemishes, while hydrating your skin and leaving you with a glowing complexion.

Not only does Nip+Fab’s set target a range of skincare concerns, including breakouts, dull complexion and signs of ageing, it simplifies your nightly beauty routine, and – the best bit – it’s currently on sale.

The Skin Cycling kit retails for £45, but contains £86.80 worth of skincare essentials, which means you get almost 50% off the price of buying each item individually. This half-price offer ends on November 30, so you have time to shop the top-rated four-piece kit – but don’t leave it too late.

