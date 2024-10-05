Thought The Stars Of Nobody Wants This Look Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This STEFANIA ROSINI/NETFLIX

If you’re looking for some TV escapism this autumn, Netflix has an absolute gift for you in the form of Nobody Wants This.

The original rom-com has been a huge hit with viewers, who are finding themselves laughing and swooning in equal measure as they follow the ups and downs of Joanne and Noah’s trials and tribulations.

Advertisement

Inspired loosely by creator Erin Foster’s own real-life relationship with her now-husband, the show boasts an impressive cast with a big mix of TV, film and stage credits between them.

So, if you’ve found yourself wondering where you’ve seen the stars of Nobody Wants This before, here’s our quick guide…

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This (left) and The Good Place (right) Netflix/NBC

With a star like Kristen Bell, where do you even start? Her break-out performance in the teen mystery series Veronica Mars? Her voice work as the cryptic narrator in Gossip Girl? Her performances in comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall? The fact she’s literally Anna in Frozen? The time she shared the screen with literal Cher in Burlesque?

Advertisement

Maybe her return to TV in the hit comedy The Good Place? Whatever The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window was supposed to be? Heroes? Bad Moms? Parks And Recreation? The video game Assassin’s Creed?

Listen, she’s Kristen Bell. If you don’t know where you recognise her from at this point, we don’t know what to tell you.

Adam Brody

Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This (left) and The O.C. (right) Netflix/Warner Bros

Like most people, we first fell in love with Adam Brody as Seth Cohen in The O.C. back in the mid-2000s, and we’ve been smitten ever since.

In the years since, you might have seen him in films like Smiley Face, Lovelace, Shazam!, Ready Or Not and Promising Young Woman, as well as TV shows Fleishman Is In Trouble, Mrs America and Single Parents.

Advertisement

Gilmore Girls will also no doubt remember him for playing Dave Rygalski in the third season, too.

Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe in Nobody Wants This (left) and Succession (right) Netflix/HBO

Before Nobody Wants This, Justine’s most prominent role was as Willa in the award-winning drama Succession, making occasional appearances in the first two seasons before being bumped up to main cast for the final two.

Her other major TV work includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Home Economics, Mr Mercedes and Madam Secretary.

Stephanie Faracy

Stephanie Faracy in Nobody Wants This (left) and Hocus Pocus (right) Netflix/Disney

Stephanie plays Kristen Bell and Justine Lupe’s on-screen mum in Nobody Wants This.

Over the years, she’s racked up a number of impressive on-screen credits, but some stand-outs include playing Max and Dani’s mother in Hocus Pocus and the owner of that creepy doll shop Gabi briefly frequents in Desperate Housewives.

Advertisement

She also appeared in that one cross-over episode of Murder She Wrote and Magnum P.I., and three episodes of the award-winning drama How To Get Away With Murder.

Stephanie also appeared in the comedy Get Him To The Greek alongside her future on-screen daughter Kristen, reprising her role from Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

In short – she’s been in plenty.

Timothy Simons

Timothy Simons in Nobody Wants This (left) and Veep (right) Netflix/HBO

As well as playing Noah’s brother in Nobody Wants This, Timothy and his co-stars won a Screen Actors’ Guild Award for their work in Veep, in which he played Jonah Ryan for all seven seasons.

You may have also seen him in the psychological biopic Christine, the satirical Seth Rogen comedy The Interview or even modern episodes of Rugrats, in which he voices Angelica’s dad Drew Pickles.

Advertisement

Percy Jackson And The Olympians will next see Timothy as King Tantalus in the next season of the Disney+ fantasy show.

Tovah Feldshuh

Tovah Feldshuh in Nobody Wants This (left) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (right) Netflix/The CW

Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh is perhaps most revered for her work on the stage, most recently treading the boards with Lea Michele in Funny Girl.

You may have also seen her in The Walking Dead as Deanna Monroe or her Emmy-nominated appearances in Holocaust and Law & Order.

To us, though, she’ll always be Rebecca Bunch’s overbearing mum in the musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Advertisement

Paul Ben-Victor

Paul Ben-Victor in Nobody Wants This (left) and The Wire (right) Netflix/Sky Atlantic

Those who followed The Wire will know Paul Ben-Victor for his performance as the mobster Spiros Vondopoulos, known in the show as Vondas.

Paul also played Alan Gray in Entourage, and appeared in shows like True Detective, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Santa Clarita Diet and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He also played Richard Alden in the drama Pam & Tommy and Major G. Halstead in the Will Smith movie Emancipation.

Jackie Tohn

Jackie Tohn in Nobody Wants This (left) and The Boys (right) Netflix/Amazon

Advertisement

Nobody Wants This isn’t Jackie Tohn’s first time collaborating with Netflix, as she previously played MelRose in the cult favourite wrestling series GLOW.

The Boys fans might also recognise her as Courtenay Fortney from both the superhero show and its spin-off Gen V. Before all that, though, Jackie made it to the semi-finals on the eighth season of American Idol, the same year Kris Allen and Adam Lambert went head-to-head.

Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola in Nobody Wants This ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Comedian and actor Sherry Cola is an undeniable scene-stealer in Nobody Wants This, playing Joanne’s podcast agent Ashley.

Her other TV work has included Good Trouble, while you may have also seen her in the films Joy Ride or another of Netflix’s originals for 2024, A Family Affair, appearing alongside Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King and Kathy Bates.

Advertisement

Stephen Tobolowsky

Stephen Tobolowsky in Groundhog Day Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rabbi Cohen actor Stephen Tobolowsky certainly has an eclectic mix of credits to his name alongside Nobody Wants This.

Some of his film roles have included playing Lindsay Lohan’s English teacher in Freaky Friday, Sammy Jankis in Memento, insurance salesman Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day and a doctor in Basic Instict.

His TV work has seen him appear in everything from CSI: Miami, Deadwood and Heroes to Glee and The Goldbergs, in which he plays school principal Earl Ball.

D’Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden in Nobody Wants This (left) and The Good Place (right) Netflix/NBC/Getty

Advertisement

D’Arcy Carden plays another of Joanne’s friends in Nobody Wants This, and you might remember her from shows like A League Of Their Own, Broad City and Barry.

However, her biggest role to date was as the virtual assistant Janet in The Good Place, with Nobody Wants This reuniting her with co-star Kristen Bell.

Emily Arlook

Emily Arlook in Grown-ish Tiffany Roohani via Freeform via Getty Images

Prior to Nobody Wants This, Emily’s TV credits included the sitcom Grown-ish, in which she played Nomi Segal.

Earlier this year, you may have also seen her in the Netflix original film You People, which deals with similar themes to Nobody Wants This, as it centres around a couple from two very different backgrounds and cultures.

Advertisement