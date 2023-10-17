Liam Gallagher Claims Noel Turned Down Offer To Join Him On Definitely Maybe Tour

Europa Press News via Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has claimed that brother Noel turned down an offer to take part in the anniversary tour for Oasis’ classic album Definitely Maybe.

Yesterday Liam announced a 2024 arena tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Brit-pop band’s 1994 record, which he will perform in full each night.

The 12-date jaunt will visit a number of UK and Ireland cities including three nights at London’s O2 and Manchester’s Co-op Live.

Now, Liam has claimed that his estranged brother turned down an offer to bring the band back together for the occasion.

Liam, who has voiced his enthusiasm for an Oasis reunion on numerous occasions, has long claimed that it’s Noel who’s holding things up.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) today, Liam said that he once again extended an olive branch to Noel, but to no avail.

But are you going to give us the surprise that Noel is going to join the DM tour or not, Liam? 🤨 — 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯 🍋 (@sadtanasx) October 17, 2023

Responding to a fan who wondered if a surprise appearance from Noel might be on the cards, Liam wrote: “He’s been asked and he’s refused.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Noel Gallagher’s representatives for comment.

The Definitely Maybe anniversary tour kicks off in Sheffield on 2 June 2024 and finishes up in Manchester on 27 June. Tickets go on sale here from 9am BST on 20 October.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” Liam said in a statement.

“The most important album of the 90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

Definitely Maybe includes songs like Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Live Forever, while a press release has also teased the revival of select B-sides from the era.

While there’s no plans for Noel to join the tour, he confirmed that there will be a Definitely Maybe reissue in 2024. This summer, the High Flying Birds frontman also revealed that he would “properly consider” reforming Oasis – but only if he was given £8 million.