Three people in North Carolina have died, after a huge snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow in parts of the state.
The storm hit North and South Carolina, as well as Virginia, on Monday, resulting in school closures, severe travel delays and numerous weather warnings, reports Reuters.
North Carolina governor Roy Cooper confirmed the deaths on Tuesday, stating that one person died from a heart-related condition while making their way to a shelter.
A terminally-ill woman died when her oxygen device stopped working and a third person died – with another being injured – when a tree fell on their vehicle in Matthews, southwestern North Carolina.
Thousands of homes were also left without power in the Carolinas and Virginia, and on Sunday the mayor of North Carolina city Greensboro declared a state of emergency after the police and fire department dealt with 100 accidents and 450 stranded motorists.
The storm is now heading out to sea, reports Reuters, but numerous weather warnings remain in place.
The intense spell of cold weather comes just weeks after areas on the west coast of America battled wildfires.
Camp Fire – one of three huge blazes that burned simultaneously in November – resulted in 85 deaths while thousands of structures were left uninhabitable.
The town of Paradise, a retirement community, was one of the worst areas hit, with almost every single home and business being completely destroyed.