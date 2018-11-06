One Woman’s Legal Battle Could Become A Landmark Moment For Northern Ireland Abortion Law

A judicial review that could prove to be a landmark moment for Northern Ireland’s abortion laws is being heard at the Belfast High Court.

With the support of Amnesty International and the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, a mother who obtained abortion pills for her 15-year-old daughter has mounted a legal challenge against her prosecution.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing two counts of procuring and supplying abortion drugs with the intent to procure a miscarriage.

If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison.

The two-day review into the case, known as JR76, will focus on the woman’s claim that prosecution contravenes her human rights.

Ahead of the first session on Tuesday, pro-choice and anti-abortion campaigners gathered outside the court where the woman’s solicitor emphasised the national importance of the case.

Describing it as “an important day for my client”, Jemma Conlon said: “At the centre of this case is a loving mother and daughter who, over the past five years, have had to repeatedly endure and relive a private and distressing time in their lives.

“If we’re successful in our challenge to the prosecution, this will contribute to the dismantling of a law that for so long has been used as a weapon against women and girls’ rights.”