With Wembley Arena packed to the rafters with big names from the world of British telly, the National Television Awards were always going to make for an eventful evening.

But aside from the big wins, red carpet arrivals and obvious scene-stealing moments, here’s what you might have missed from the 2022 NTAs…

Drag Race winner Krystal Versace’s face was during the announcement of Best TV Judge

can't get over this moment at the end of a speech when drag race didn't win #NTAs pic.twitter.com/a4E0TDJKuU — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 13, 2022

Advertisement

Incredible.

Martin Lewis took a swipe at the government

Martin Lewis at the NTAs ITV

The Money Saving Expert received a rapturous round of applause as he took a swipe at the government over its handling of the economic crisis while picking up the award for Best Expert.

He said: “It has been a pretty horrible year financially. The energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems. I’m afraid the next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rents will be pretty bad.

“We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and things a little bit better.”

Peaky Blinders’ creator confirms a film is officially on the way

Peaky Blinders won the NTA for Best Returning Drama Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Advertisement

After Peaky Blinders picked up the award for Best Returning Drama for its final season, Stephen Knight confirmed the news fans have long been waiting for – a film is officially in the works, and is due to start shooting in the spring. Hurrah.

Alison Hammond was having the absolute time of her life in the audience

As if we weren’t already desperate for a night out with Ali Ham.

And her reaction to losing out on Best Presenter to Ant and Dec couldn’t have been more Alison Hammond

This was the reaction to Alison Hammond losing to Ant & Dec. Icon #NTAs pic.twitter.com/eP6W82kqql — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 13, 2022

Advertisement

As much as we love Ant and Dec, she was definitely our winner.

She then served up more hilarity on stage when This Morning won an award

“Can I just say, we are all so grateful for this award, honestly. I think This Morning is a mood, I ain’t gonna lie. We all know that I should have won one of these as well!”

Vicky McClure appeared to have a sweary moment as she picked up a gong

Something naughty appeared to slip out of the Line Of Duty star’s mouth as Trigger Point picked up Best New Drama.

The King popped up with a special birthday message for Emmerdale

King Charles III ITV

Advertisement

Emmerdale is turning 50 later this month and had an early gift in the shape of a surprise video message from King Charles III (recorded when he was still the Prince of Wales) to congratulate the team on their birthday, as well as their work around sustainability both on and off screen. He even name-checked the Sugdens.

This cute moment between Heartstopper’s Kit Connor and Joe Locke after they both lost out on Best Newcomer warmed out hearts

i'll just focus on kit cheering so loud and then him patting joe 😭 coz joe you are a star, you deserve the loudest of cheers my love 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/vZAsY5W3Jl — nicole ✿ (@springnelson18) October 13, 2022

*starts rewatching Heartstopper again immediately*

It was a joy to see Corrie’s Paddy Bever win the award, though

What a genuinely gorgeous reaction.

Lenny Henry gave the speech of the night

Lenny Henry on stage David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Advertisement

Accepting a special recognition reward, the comedian and actor reflected on his trail-blazing career and diversity in the TV industry in a speech that was both touching and hilarious.

Anneka Rice caused confusion with a winning announcement gaffe

You had one job, Anneka.