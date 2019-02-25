Getty Editorial

As Olivia Colman’s name was read out for the Best Actress Oscar, British hearts exploded with pride. Our Sophie from Peep Show had won top gong – the first British woman to do so since Kate Winslet in 2009. And she didn’t let us down with her humble, hilarious and tear-jerking “oh so Olivia Colman” acceptance speech. She may have only just captured hearts worldwide with her incredible performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite, but a generation of us have always known she was destined for stardom, ever since she made us snort with laughter in the show that brought us the Mummy the dog incident and “suck mummy’s finger”. She first came into our lives in September 2003 (yes, nearly 16 years ago!) when episode one of the cult British sitcom Peep Show arrived on Channel 4.

Channel 4 Olivia Colman as Sophie from Peep Show

Sophie, played by Olivia, was introduced as Mark’s (David Mitchell) work crush. If you haven’t watched Peep Show yet (you can, and should, on Netflix) then I warn you now, the rest of this blog contains SPOILERS. The first scene that I remember making me snort with laughter was when Mark decides not to tell Sophie she’s sitting on his hand during a particularly awkward bus ride. You may think Olivia showcased her expressive face in The Favourite, but wait until you see the close-ups in Peep Show, she’s been putting in Oscar-worthy performances for years – from that horrified look when she sees Mark chasing off children with a metal pole in the street in the first episode, to her crying all the way through their wedding in Series four (told you there were spoilers).

Channel 4 Mark and Sophie's infamous wedding