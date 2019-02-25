After seemingly endless speculation about how the Oscars would fare without a host, Sunday’s ceremony ended up being... totally fine.

The last time the evening proceeded without an A-lister in charge, things got pretty chaotic, but it seems Hollywood has come a long way since 1989.

This time around, there was no Rob Lowe dancing with Snow White for a start, and the opening monologue came courtesy of the dream team that is Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey.