Owen Smith Sacked As Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Over Brexit Stance

PA Wire/PA Images Smith has been replaced by Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd

Owen Smith has been sacked as Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary after breaking ranks over Labour’s Brexit stance. Smith, who challenged Jeremy Corbyn for the Labour leadership in 2016, said the party should back a referendum on the final deal in an interview on Friday. Just hours later, the party announced Smith had been “asked to stand down” and would be replaced by Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd. Smith came out fighting on Twitter, however, saying his view, which is not party policy, is shared by Labour members and he “will continue to speak up for them”.

Just been sacked by @jeremycorbyn for my long held views on the damage #Brexit will do to the Good Friday Agreement & the economy of the entire U.K. Those views are shared by Labour members & supporters and I will continue to speak up for them, and in the interest of our country. — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) March 23, 2018

Labour MPs have been lining up to support Smith and it comes as Corbyn was embroiled in a fresh anti-semitism row. The leader appeared to condemn the removal of an anti-Semitic mural in a Facebook post in 2012. A spokesman for Corbyn said “Jeremy was responding to concerns about the removal of public art on grounds of freedom of speech.” Corbyn has been dogged by accusations of allowing anti-semitism to flourish in the Labour Party.

If only antisemites were dealt with as swiftly and severely as Remainers. https://t.co/hnm3tCRn4Q — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 23, 2018

Why is @OwenSmith_MP being sacked for representing views of @UKLabour members & voters on Tory #BrexitShambles when John, Emily & Shami publicly contradicted Jeremy on #SalisburyAttack & are still in their jobs? — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) March 23, 2018

And sacking @OwenSmith_MP does not alter the truth of what he says: staying in the Customs Unions *and* the Single Market is the only way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) March 23, 2018

“Labour needs to do more than just back a soft Brexit or guarantee a soft border in Ireland,” Smith had said in the interview. He said he feared how a hard Brexit would hit Northern Ireland, adding: “Given that it is increasingly obvious that the promises which the Brexiters made to the voters, especially, not only their pledge of an additional £350m a week for the NHS, are never going to be honoured, we have the right to ask if Brexit remains the right choice for the country. And to ask, too, that the country has a vote on whether to accept the terms and true costs of that choice once they are clear.” Labour former Cabinet minister Lord Hain accused Jeremy Corbyn of a “terrible Stalinist purge”.

This is a terrible Stalinist purge @OwenSmith_MP has been doing a terrific job on Northern Ireland he’s ideal for the role with his experience expertise and considerable ability. Widely respected. In a Shadow Cabinet with few big hitters he was definitely one https://t.co/hq5mpdbsOx — Peter Hain (@PeterHain) March 23, 2018

The former Northern Ireland secretary said Owen Smith had been doing a “terrific job” and “in a shadow cabinet with a few big hitters he was definitely one”. Labour MP Anna Turley said Smith’s sacking was “disappointing” and he would be a loss to the front bench. Former Cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw told Smith he was “very sorry to see you go”.

Disappointing and a loss to the front bench. https://t.co/bdT4dLdVri — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) March 23, 2018

The row threatens to reopen divisions amongst Labour MPs over Brexit. Corbyn also continues to face pressure from the party’s staunchly pro-EU membership to change position on leaving the bloc. Labour shifted to back remaining in a customs union with Europe, but said they would honour the result of the referendum. On appointing Lloyd, however, Corbyn said: “Tony is a highly experienced former government minister who is committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained and helping to steer the devolution deal back on track.” Lloyd has previously served as a Foreign Office minister under Tony Blair and was chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2012 when he was MP for Stretford, later renamed Manchester Central.

Dave Thompson via Getty Images Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd is credited with striking the Manchester devolution deal but lost out to Andy Burnham in the race to become mayor