Owen Smith Sacked As Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Over Brexit Stance

Owen Smith has been sacked as Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary after breaking ranks over Labour’s Brexit stance.
Smith, who challenged Jeremy Corbyn for the Labour leadership in 2016, said the party should back a referendum on the final deal in an interview on Friday.
Just hours later, the party announced Smith had been “asked to stand down” and would be replaced by Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd.
Smith came out fighting on Twitter, however, saying his view, which is not party policy, is shared by Labour members and he “will continue to speak up for them”.
Labour MPs have been lining up to support Smith and it comes as Corbyn was embroiled in a fresh anti-semitism row.
The leader appeared to condemn the removal of an anti-Semitic mural in a Facebook post in 2012.
A spokesman for Corbyn said “Jeremy was responding to concerns about the removal of public art on grounds of freedom of speech.”
Corbyn has been dogged by accusations of allowing anti-semitism to flourish in the Labour Party.
“Labour needs to do more than just back a soft Brexit or guarantee a soft border in Ireland,” Smith had said in the interview.
He said he feared how a hard Brexit would hit Northern Ireland, adding: “Given that it is increasingly obvious that the promises which the Brexiters made to the voters, especially, not only their pledge of an additional £350m a week for the NHS, are never going to be honoured, we have the right to ask if Brexit remains the right choice for the country. And to ask, too, that the country has a vote on whether to accept the terms and true costs of that choice once they are clear.”
Labour former Cabinet minister Lord Hain accused Jeremy Corbyn of a “terrible Stalinist purge”.
The former Northern Ireland secretary said Owen Smith had been doing a “terrific job” and “in a shadow cabinet with a few big hitters he was definitely one”.
Labour MP Anna Turley said Smith’s sacking was “disappointing” and he would be a loss to the front bench.
Former Cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw told Smith he was “very sorry to see you go”.
The row threatens to reopen divisions amongst Labour MPs over Brexit.
Corbyn also continues to face pressure from the party’s staunchly pro-EU membership to change position on leaving the bloc.
Labour shifted to back remaining in a customs union with Europe, but said they would honour the result of the referendum.
On appointing Lloyd, however, Corbyn said: “Tony is a highly experienced former government minister who is committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained and helping to steer the devolution deal back on track.”
Lloyd has previously served as a Foreign Office minister under Tony Blair and was chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2012 when he was MP for Stretford, later renamed Manchester Central.
After standing down in 2012 to successfully run as Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner, Lloyd was credited for brokering the ground-breaking Manchester devolution deal with the coalition government.
He lost out in the Labour selection to run for Manchester Mayor to Andy Burnham and so re-entered Parliament.
After the announcement of his appointment to the Northern Ireland post, he said: “As we leave the European Union, ensuring there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is of paramount importance and this will be my number one priority. This is an incredibly important job, with a huge in-tray and I am looking forward to starting work.”