Oxford University Criticised For Linking Rough Sleeping With Student Kindness

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters A student from University College Oxford gets 'trashed' after finishing his exams.

Oxford University is facing a backlash after two of its proctors suggested student generosity was behind a rise in homelessness.

In an email seen by HuffPost UK, Profs Mark Edwards and Cecile Fabre wrote that the numbers of people sleeping rough in the city was a result of students’ “highly developed social conscience”.

Their comments came as part of a warning against so-called “trashing” - an extravagant practice in which final-year scholars cover themselves with food and champagne to mark the end of exams.

Linking the controversial celebration with the plight of the local homeless population, the proctors said: “Needless waste of food is an aggravation of their distress.”

Students criticised the email on social media.