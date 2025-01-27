Pamela Anderson via Associated Press

Pamela Anderson has received a wave of praise after speaking out about missing out on an Oscar nomination this year.

In the lead-up to last week’s official announcement, the Baywatch star had become one of the favourites to land a nod at the Academy Awards later this year, thanks to her performance in the drama The Last Showgirl.

Reacting to the news last week, she told Elle: “[A nomination] is not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win.

“That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognised, and it’s all a bonus.”

Since Pammy’s comments were shared online, she has received a wave of positive responses thanks to her refreshing attitude to the snub:

What a wonderfully thoughtful, measured, normal fucking decent human being answer https://t.co/umJgNrhE1J — Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) January 25, 2025

real artists truly understand that art achieved is art succeeded https://t.co/4ygsKZhgEa — cunt orlok • 🇵🇸 (@b0phamet) January 26, 2025

I love “the win is in the work.” https://t.co/bhjcyuxDpU — ™ (@ExoticTroi) January 26, 2025

I honestly believe any other year would’ve been hers to win but totally deserved at least a nod from the Academy. Glad she’s at peace with it and understands the value of her work. https://t.co/H2B97kWNv6 — Patrick Smith (@psmith414) January 26, 2025

She should’ve been nominated, but this was a really thoughtful answer. https://t.co/Y2bWsR6A89 — Jessica Spagnuolo (@jessmegaan) January 26, 2025

She might have not get nominated, but this is a great reinvention, a career reintroduction to a new generation of moviegoers. Good Job, Pamela. https://t.co/3r4JAJeAqX — Vince (@vincentlao18) January 26, 2025

Wow 🤩 Such gratitude in times like these? https://t.co/pcUCpxJDxL — @livingparadox.bsky.social (@LewisE_Mc) January 27, 2025

She deserves the victory lap even if it doesn’t come with awards. She finally gets to experience the acting career she desired before it was derailed by misogyny. https://t.co/nui5qiT3fe — MC’s revenge🔪 (@marsisbored) January 26, 2025

I love Pamela, I relate to her so deeply and I admire this answer a lot.



I think more than anything, the world is finally taking her seriously and it’s truly what she deserves. The Pamela Anderson resurgence over the last few years has been so lovely to see. https://t.co/2R4JUoREUK — HALEY (@haleyanne_) January 26, 2025

Even so, I will miss seeing what she could have served at the Oscars. https://t.co/xG1l7paJt5 — 𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕣, directed by Pablo Larraín (@TheS_Squared) January 26, 2025

I loved the way Pamela Anderson spoke about her work on The Last Showgirl throughout,you could always tell it meant more than just the moment and fulfilled something artistically she had wanted to be given the opportunity to do for so long and can’t wait to see what she does next https://t.co/lxHY6cjtZn — Mara Webster 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Mara_Webster) January 25, 2025

need to queen out with p. anderson https://t.co/SHQzu7gCUv — Daan (@daanknijn) January 25, 2025

“Wicked” cast should take notes on how to handle a tough omission. https://t.co/PmyVdkzy9a — Mark Gorrow (@MARK_AND_MOVIES) January 26, 2025

Pamela was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the movie, which co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and was directed by Gia Coppola.

Earlier this month, she spoke of how happy she was that the film marked a turning point in her career, after the miniseries Pam & Tommy was made without her consent, centring around the theft and publication of her private sex tape in the 1990s.