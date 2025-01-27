Pamela Anderson has received a wave of praise after speaking out about missing out on an Oscar nomination this year.
In the lead-up to last week’s official announcement, the Baywatch star had become one of the favourites to land a nod at the Academy Awards later this year, thanks to her performance in the drama The Last Showgirl.
However, with only five slots to fill, Pammy wound up missing out, in one of the year’s most notable snubs, with Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, The Substance’s Demi Moore, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofiá Gascón, I’m Still Here’s Fernanda Torres and Anora’s Mikey Madison all in the running this year.
Reacting to the news last week, she told Elle: “[A nomination] is not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win.
“That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognised, and it’s all a bonus.”
Since Pammy’s comments were shared online, she has received a wave of positive responses thanks to her refreshing attitude to the snub:
Pamela was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the movie, which co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and was directed by Gia Coppola.
Earlier this month, she spoke of how happy she was that the film marked a turning point in her career, after the miniseries Pam & Tommy was made without her consent, centring around the theft and publication of her private sex tape in the 1990s.
The Last Showgirl arrives in UK cinemas on Monday 10 February.