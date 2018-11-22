The UK operates a strict licensing regime to uphold international sanctions and to ensure military equipment and dual-use items, which could be used by both the military and civilian sectors, do not fall into the wrong hands.

Two others – Paul Attwater, 65, and his 66-year-old wife Iris, both of Telford, Shropshire, were handed suspended six-month prison sentences last month for sourcing dual-use aircraft parts from the US and shipping them to George’s companies in Malaysia and Dubai, which then sent them to Iran.

Alexander George, 77, from Bristol, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for shipping military items to Iran, including Russian MiG and US F4 Phantom parts sent through various companies and countries.

A retired company boss has been jailed for trafficking fighter jet parts to Iran in violation of Weapons of Mass Destruction controls.

HMRC

HMRC investigators found George was shipping the aircraft parts to Iran via companies he owned overseas. He brought in the Attwaters to try and hide the smuggling operation further and they shipped parts, including those that they knew were restricted under Weapons of Mass Destruction controls, through their company.

After the sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Simon York, a fraud investigation director at HMRC, said: “These three sold banned items that ended up in Iran. They didn’t care what these parts might be used for, as long as they got paid.

“This was a calculated and cynical attempt to undermine strict trade embargoes and internationally agreed controls. They knew the rules and weaved increasingly elaborate plans to stay under the radar. ”

But at one stage, George became concerned he was being investigated and even searched the internet to find out who was wanted by the FBI, CIA and Interpol for selling aircraft parts to Iran.

It was then that he brought in the Attwaters, who operated Pairs Aviation Ltd from Crawley, East Sussex, to act as a buffer by ordering the parts and shipping them.

A number of exports from Pairs Aviation had been blocked by early 2010 over fears the items were ending up in Iran. All three directors were warned about exporting without a licence.

George was questioned by HMRC officers at Heathrow Airport in August and December 2010 and denied he was dealing in aircraft parts.

He told officers he was dealing in wheelbarrows, goggles and gloves for the construction industry.

The trio decided to add an extra layer to the supply chain in a bid to further disguise their criminal trade.