Peter Willsman, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn, has said he recognises the “offensive nature of my comments” after calling some members of the Jewish community “Trump fanatics” and suggesting they were “making up” problems about anti-Semitism in the party.

A member of the Labour Party’s ruling body who was recorded making “disgusting” comments about Jews has apologised for his behaviour.

Peter Willsman apologises for his comments and insists anti-Semitism is not widespread in Labour. Takes the “offer” and refers himself to equalities training. pic.twitter.com/c53oCRzrA8

In a statement Willsman said: “I am sorry for my behaviour in the last meeting of Labour’s NEC, which I deeply regret.

“Having sat on the NEC for many years, I am of course aware of appalling instances of anti-Semitism within our party, and am wholly determined to rooting it out of our movement.

“I do not believe anti-Semitism is ‘widespread’ in the Labour party, and that was what my comments were trying to refer to, but we do have a problem which needs stamping out. One anti-Semite is one too many.

“I recognise the offensive nature of my comments and that in diminishing the experiences of those who face anti-Semitism in our party and society, I showed a lack of the sensitivity required for discussions around racism.

“I will be referring myself to receive equalities training so I can better understand how to approach discussions of such issues in a respectful way.”