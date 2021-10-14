The UK government has finally acted to try to avoid a mass cull of pigs by allowing trained foreign butchers to come to work on temporary visas.

Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and Covid-19 has sparked an exodus of east European workers and caused an acute shortage of butchers and abattoir workers – leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country.

It has been warned that up to 150,000 pigs could be destroyed as the labour shortage in meat processing has led to the backlog of animals ready for slaughter.

While farmed animals are killed for food, a cull would be different as the pigs would be sent to waste and would not enter the food chain as bacon, ham or other products – a point that seemed to elude Boris Johnson when he shrugged off concerns.

On Thursday, environment secretary George Eustice said the UK will offer six-month emergency visas to 800 foreign butchers to avoid a mass cull as part of a package of measures to help the industry.

What’s the problem?

The crisis in the pig industry is driven by similar forces to those that have caused long queues at the petrol pumps and warnings of empty shelves at Christmas.

Post-Brexit, the government said it is encouraging the sector to make agricultural employment more attractive to UK domestic workers, and acknowledges many of the negative headlines are part of a teething process.

Other sectors have had support. Ministers announced last month that 5,500 temporary visas will be issued to poultry workers and 5,000 to HGV drivers in an attempt to prevent shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

But pig farmers say they have been ignored.

Because of an ongoing shortage of workers in food production – the chain that gets animals from field to fork – pig farms are struggling to find space for the extra animals, leaving them with no choice but to cull them in the face of overcrowding concerns.

Earlier this month, the National Pig Association said at least 600 healthy pigs had already been culled due to the nationwide labour shortage in abattoirs. A mass cull was “the next stage in the process”, it said.

What have farmers said?

Pig farmers are angry and frustrated.

They protested outside the Conservative Party conference last week, arguing the shortages could lead to the “emotional and financial disaster” of tens of thousands of UK pigs being killed for waste. They held up placards saying: “No butchers. No bacon. No British pig industry.”

In an emotional interview on BBC News, farmer Kate Morgan urged the prime minister to “have the guts to stand up and talk to us” as campaigners called for short-term visas for foreign workers to be issued.

She fears she will have to cull pigs on her East Yorkshire farm before the end of the month, which would be a “criminal” as people are “starving” in the UK.

“We are in the worst position that UK agriculture has ever found itself,” Morgan said as she was on the verge of tears.