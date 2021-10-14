Britain's Two Decades Of Cheap Food Is Over, According To The UK's 'Chicken King'

The UK will no longer be able to enjoy the same low food prices seen on supermarket shelves for the last 20 years, according to Britain’s largest chicken producer.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, also known as the ‘Chicken King’, said food price inflation is at risk of reaching double digits due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

He explained: “The days when you could feed a family of four with a £3 chicken are coming to an end.

“In relative terms, a chicken today is cheaper to buy than it was 20 years ago. How can it be right that a whole chicken costs less than a pint of beer? You’re looking at a different world from now on where the shopper pays more.”

Food prices already rose by 0.2% in the UK in August, according to official consumer price data.

Britain has been struggling to stock shelves in light of the HGV driver shortage which has broken down national supply chains and stock distribution.

Away from the trucker problem – an issue felt across Europe but most keenly in the UK – energy and CO2 costs have risen by more than 500% in the last year and packaging prices have shot up by 20% in six months too.