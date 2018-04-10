Police Officers Are In Tears, Frustrated They Don't Have The Time To Do The Job Properly

In Greater Manchester Police we have lost some 2,000 police officers and 3,000 support staff and this has left a gaping hole in what we can do - and it just seems to be getting worse.

Violent crime is going through the roof with gun crime up 20% and knife crime up 21% and we have to remember that these are not just statistics - behind these figures are real victims, people’s loved ones left dying on the pavement on this Government’s watch.

The politicians tell us it’s not about police numbers… yet the response to the crisis in our capital this week is to draft in 300 additional police officers from across London - they can’t have it both ways.

And make no mistake those additional cops haven’t suddenly appeared from nowhere, they will have been taken from other areas in the constant game of robbing Peter to pay Paul that our political masters have reduced us to.

And these are just the high-profile incidents that are being reported in the media. Behind them all day every day countless victims of crimes’ lives are being made a misery because of our wholesale inability to provide an effective response to the lower level crime that plagues our communities.

I have seen police officers in tears because they are so frustrated that they simply don’t have the time to do the job properly any more.

And, at the same time, I have seen those same officers show astounding humanity by coming into work early in their own time to go out and have a cup of tea with an elderly victim of crime, doing so because they knew that the numbers on the streets were so low they would never get chance to once their shift began proper.

Recent times have seen terrible terrorist atrocities, including in Manchester, yet our ability to effectively prevent against such attacks has been eroded beyond sensible comprehension.