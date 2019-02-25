Sixteen police officers are facing an investigation after complaints over alleged “inappropriate” and “prejudiced” language.

Five have been suspended and 11 placed on restricted duties following a lengthy probe by Hampshire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department – sparked after an employee raised concerns.

The alleged incident took place at the force’s investigation centre in Basingstoke, where about 350 officers are based, and involved a specialist team, as well as three civilian members of staff.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told HuffPost UK the action had been taken while the full circumstances are established.

“We take any allegations of this nature very seriously and has been taking independent advice from the outset,” a spokesperson said.

“We are in the process of conducting a rigorous investigation which is being supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

According to The Sun, alleged racist and homophobic language was picked up on hidden cameras, after what was described as a “Big Brother-style probe” which began in February 2018.

It comes as Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick denied forces were “institutionally racist” in the wake of the 20th anniversary of the Macpherson report into the handling of the Stephen Lawrence murder investigation.

The findings suggested racial prejudice within the Met helped allow the teenager’s killers evade justice, and called for widespread changes to be made to policing.