Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Respond To Rumours They're Suing South Park Over Parody Episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set the record straight over claims they’re taking legal action against South Park, after the latest episode of the long-running cartoon show included a thinly-veiled parody of the couple.

Airing last week, The Worldwide Privacy Tour saw a “Prince of Canada” and his wife, who physically resembled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moving across the street from Kyle, and complaining of frequent violations to their privacy.

The fictional prince was also seen promoting his memoir Waaagh – the cover of which closely mirrored Prince Harry’s own Spare – and drawing attention to themselves by playing loud drums and setting off fireworks.

Harry and Meghan did not comment on the episode publicly when it first aired, although an unnamed source supposedly told The Spectator that the former Suits actor was “upset and overwhelmed” by how she was parodied in South Park.

It wasn’t until a supposed “royal expert” told Fox News that the pair could take legal action against South Park that they decided to speak out.

“It’s all frankly nonsense,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess told People magazine. “Totally baseless, boring reports.”

Last year saw Harry and Meghan appearing in a six-part Netflix docuseries about their lives, in which they spoke about their respective upbringings, their relationship and their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.