Prince Philip Recovering From Surgery For Heart Condition, Palace Says

Prince Philip has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has been in hospital for more than two weeks, and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

The duke was transferred by ambulance to to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in central London on Monday, after spending more than a week a King Edward VII’s hospital, where he was visited by his son Prince Charles.