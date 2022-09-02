Kate Middleton and Prince William pictured in 2007 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

The Crown has cast its Prince William and Kate Middleton as the hit Netflix series prepares to move closer towards more recent royal events.

The royal period drama returns for its fifth series later this year, with details of cast additions for its subsequent sixth season revealed by Deadline on Friday.

Two actors have been cast as Prince William, with teenager Rufus Kampa playing him at the age of 15, with Ed McVey taking over for his later teen and early adult years.

Meanwhile, Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate, and said in a post on Instagram: “It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice.”

Ed added: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William in #thecrown in Series 6!!! Along side the amazing @megkbellamy.

“Gunna be an amazing shoot can’t wait to learn all I can!”

Rufus’ tenure as William will focus on the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, while Ed will portray the prince as he begins dating Kate after meeting at University of St Andrews in Fife in 2001, according to Deadline.

The Crown will be all three of the actor’s first TV roles, with Rufus and Meg also landing their parts after replying to a callout on social media.

They will begin filming for the sixth and final season of The Crown later this year.

William and Kate pictured with daughter Charlotte last month Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The show was originally slated to end after its fifth series, creator Peter Morgan made a U-turn on the decision.

It’s also been announced that Jonny Lee Miller will be a new addition to the cast, portraying prime minister John Major.