'Pumping Out Crap': Tories Condemned After Latest Misleading Attack Ad

The Tories have been have been accused of “pumping out crap” over a misleading social media post about Labour’s tax plans.

The seven second clip shows Keir Starmer being interviewed by Sun political editor Harry Cole last week.

Advertisement

The Labour leader is asked if he would put taxes up if he becomes prime minister.

Starmer replies: “We are going to put up taxes, we’ve already said that.”

But in the full quote, Starmer said: “We are going to put up taxes, we’ve already said that, in relation to the VAT on private schools, the non-dom tax status, some of the loopholes that we’ve identified.

“We do not want to see increase on tax for working people.”

Labour source: “Anyone who watches the full clip can see the Tories are simply pumping as much crap onto social media as they do into Britain’s water.”

In February, the Conservatives were condemned after sharing an edited clip of Sadiq Khan making a slip-up during a TV interview.

Advertisement

The doctored video showed the Mayor of London saying Labour is an “anti-Semitic” party. But in the actual footage, Khan had quickly corrected his verbal slip-up.

Two weeks ago, the Tories were accused of “trashing Britain to win votes” after posting a video claiming London is “a crime capital of the world”.

Embarrassingly, the Tories had to delete the original version of the film after mistakenly using footage from New York and trying to pass it off as the capital.

And just last week, the party had to delete another post on X claiming Britain is the second most powerful country in the world.

The heavily-ridiculed collage featured pictures of Rishi Sunak, the King, the England football team, a South Korean-built ship, a Canadian car and an American jet.

Advertisement

The repeated mishaps appear to fly in the face of Rishi Sunak’s comments on the day he became PM in 2022.