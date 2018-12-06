Evening Standard Sky News Anchor Kay Burley is no stranger to controversy

Two of the UK’s best-known broadcast journalists have been engaged in an extraordinary Twitter exchange which culminated in one saying the other “looked like a dick”.

Sky News’ Kay Burley and LBC’s James O’Brien sparred after the latter criticised John Humphrys’ interview with Theresa May on the BBC’s Today programme this morning.

Humphrys raised eyebrows when he answered “amen to that” in response to the PM saying she has appeared on his programme “more times than [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn”.

After the interview aired, O’Brien tweeted: “Humphrys’ continuing inability to understand the idiocy of Brexit has made this interview a complete irrelevance.

“He’s so obviously just another deluded, disappointed Brexiter. Heartbreaking to see [the Today programme] reduced to this.”

Burley leapt to Humphry’s defence telling O’Brien that criticising broadcast colleagues “is not cool”.