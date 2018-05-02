A man has been shot dead in north-west London, bringing the total number of suspected murders in the capital so far this year to 63.

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation after the victim, believed to be in his thirties, was found with a critical gun shot injury outside Queensbury Tube station on Tuesday night.

Another man, aged in his 20s, is in hospital after also suffering from a gun shot wound.

Armed police were called to Cumberland Road at just after 9pm.