A man has been shot dead in north-west London, bringing the total number of suspected murders in the capital so far this year to 63.
Scotland Yard has launched an investigation after the victim, believed to be in his thirties, was found with a critical gun shot injury outside Queensbury Tube station on Tuesday night.
Another man, aged in his 20s, is in hospital after also suffering from a gun shot wound.
Armed police were called to Cumberland Road at just after 9pm.
They found the older man with serious injuries and he died at the scene almost an hour later.
The younger man attended a north London hospital at about 9.10pm, and remains in a stable condition.
The death is the latest in a surge of violent crime across the capital this year, prompting fears that it could rise to the highest levels for a decade.
A crime scene remains in place on Cumberland Road and Essolado Way, where police say the attacks are believed to have taken place.
Officers are examining CCTV footage in the area.
Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Justin Howick said: “I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.
“Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack.”
No arrests have been made and police are in the process of informing the victim’s next-of-kin.
Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course.