Refugees Minister Flat Out Denied Asylum Seekers Would Be Sent To Rwanda Just Days Ago

Richard Harrington speaking to LBC about the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda eight days ago LBC

The refugees minister Richard Harrington seemed completely mystified when the plans to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda were put to him days before the government is set to announce this new system.

The Home Office is expected to confirm a new processing system today, whereby people arriving in the UK in small boats which have crossed the Channel are flown nearly 5,000 miles to East Africa.

The announcement has already caused significant outcry, with charities warning it is a “cruel and nasty decision” to “offshore” these asylum seekers.

In a clip from April 5 which is now being widely shared on Twitter, Harrington – who was appointed to look after the influx of Ukrainian refugees in March – spoke to LBC Radio and denied such plans exist.

Presenter Iain Dale asked about these Rwanda plans, pointing out: “You are home office minister, that is rumoured to be what is going to be announced in the next few days.”

Frowning and looking confused, Harrington said: “We haven’t sent any refugees to –”

“No but you’re thinking of doing that, that’s the point,” Dale interrupted. “People from Calais maybe?”

“Why’s that, a rumour?”

“It’s more than rumours. According to the papers today, I saw in The Times today, that is what is meant to be announced in the next few days.”

Harrington replied: “If it’s happening in the Home Office, in the same corridor I’m in, they haven’t told me about it.

“I’m having difficulty enough getting them from Ukraine to our country. There’s no possibility of sending them to Rwanda.”

8 days ago, here’s a Home Office Minister saying there is absolutely no possibility of the government sending refugees to Rwanda, and that if there were he would know about it. 8 days ago. pic.twitter.com/OA5ClKWGW6 — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) April 13, 2022

This response from Harrington, who is also a life peer in the House of Lords, has added to the growing claims that the Downing Street has rolled this Rwanda plan out as a distraction from partygate.

The pair have both faced calls to resign but have pledged to stay on in the post despite the public discontent.

In response to the video of Harrington, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “This prime minister doesn’t care whose integrity he shred in an attempt to save his own skin.

“Boris Johnson is taking us all for fools – and that includes you [Harrington].

“He’s laughing at all of us.”