Keir Starmer could be forced to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn as a Labour MP under radical proposals to give the party’s annual conference control over parliamentary discipline.

Former shadow cabinet minister Richard Burgon has backed calls for a rule change which would hand to activists the final say over controversial whipping decisions.

Starmer sparked a backlash from leftwingers year when he refused to readmit Corbyn to the parliamentary whip following a row over the former leader’s stance on anti-semitism in the party.

He was barred from being a Labour MP by Starmer and chief whip Nick Brown until he made a fuller apology to the Jewish community for remarks made after the publication of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report on racism within the party.

Corbyn supporters say that Starmer’s refusal to restore the whip is a “factional” decision.

They point out a National Executive Committee (NEC) panel restored his party membership after a “clarification” that anti-semitism claims had not been exaggerated to attack his leadership.

With just days to go before proposals for party rule changes have to be submitted for this September’s conference, Burgon backed moves by the left-wing Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD) to give activists control over contested whipping decisions.

At present, disciplinary cases covering MPs are covered by the rules of the parliamentary Labour party (PLP), with the final say over whipping in the gift of the leader and chief whip.

But if accepted for a vote and approved, the proposal would mean that a vote by the party conference’s hundreds of delegates could overturn the Corbyn decision.

Burgon said: “I’m backing this rule change for this year’s Labour Party Conference that, if passed, could see the whip returned to Jeremy Corbyn. The change would make the Parliamentary Labour Party accountable to Conference on decisions to withdraw the whip.”