Richard E Grant Is Joining The Star-Studded Cast Of This Best-Selling Novel's Movie Adaptation

The final crop of stars appearing in the much-hyped film adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club has been announced.
Back in April, it was revealed that the former Pointless star’s hit book was being adapted for the big screen, with Netflix securing distribution rights.
Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie were then revealed to have been cast in the film’s main roles, while Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus is on directing duties.
Following this, even more members of the cast were unveiled, including Star Wars actor Naomi Ackie, Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce and Doctor Who favourite David Tennant.
On Tuesday morning, Netflix confirmed the latest batch of actors appearing in the movie, including British actors Richard E Grant and Tom Ellis.
Completing the cast will be Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver, with Richard confirming on X that this will be the “final casting news” about the film.
Richard previously shared his excitement about the project, teasing on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment: “I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies.”
Production on The Thursday Murder Club got underway last week.
The Thursday Murder Club was first published in 2020, centring around a group of pensioners who set about solving a mystery in the retirement village where they all live.
It quickly spawned three sequels, The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed and The Last Devil To Die. A fifth instalment in the series is also due for publication next year.