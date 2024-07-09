Richard E Grant Is Joining The Star-Studded Cast Of This Best-Selling Novel's Movie Adaptation

Richard E Grant Tristan Fewings via Getty Images for BAFTA

The final crop of stars appearing in the much-hyped film adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club has been announced.

Back in April, it was revealed that the former Pointless star’s hit book was being adapted for the big screen, with Netflix securing distribution rights.

Advertisement

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie were then revealed to have been cast in the film’s main roles, while Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus is on directing duties.

Following this, even more members of the cast were unveiled, including Star Wars actor Naomi Ackie, Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce and Doctor Who favourite David Tennant.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix confirmed the latest batch of actors appearing in the movie, including British actors Richard E Grant and Tom Ellis.

Completing the cast will be Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver, with Richard confirming on X that this will be the “final casting news” about the film.

Advertisement

Some final casting news! https://t.co/ura9Eb223v — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 9, 2024

NEWS: Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver will star in the film adaptation of @richardosman's bestselling novel, The Thursday Murder Club! pic.twitter.com/FNE8TDeEfW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2024

They join the previously announced:



Helen Mirren

Pierce Brosnan

Sir Ben Kingsley

Celia Imrie

David Tennant

Jonathan Pryce

Naomi Ackie

Daniel Mays

Henry Lloyd-Hughes — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2024

I mean I suppose that's an OK cast. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2024

Richard previously shared his excitement about the project, teasing on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment: “I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies.”

Advertisement

Production on The Thursday Murder Club got underway last week.

The Thursday Murder Club was first published in 2020, centring around a group of pensioners who set about solving a mystery in the retirement village where they all live.