Ringo Starr’s Battle With Ring O Sex Toy Company Reaches Climax

Ringo Starr has dropped a lawsuit against a company that sells sex toys under the “Ring O” brand name.

The 80-year-old Beatles drummer had previously argued that the “Ring O” trademark was too similar to his professional stage name and might damage his reputation, according to the BBC.

In 2019, Starr’s legal team argued that consumers might believe the “Yellow Submarine” singer’s newest venture is selling sex toys, “and this is an association that [Starr] does not want,” according to NME.com.

But Starr has now withdrawn his complaint after reaching an agreement with the manufacturers.