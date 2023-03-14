There's A Reason This Magic Fitted Bed Sheet Keeps Selling Out

Rise & Fall Rise & Fall's fitted sheet is loved for its non-pinging properties

There is no better feeling than putting freshly laundered sheets on your bed, slipping into your cosy pyjamas after a long soak in the bath, and settling down to sleep for the night after a busy week at work.

It’s all the better when those fresh sheets boast a luxe feel, and are easy on the purse strings.

Rise & Fall ticks those boxes, as the brand prides itself on luxury quality products, which have a more affordable price tag than rival brands.

The Luxury Fitted Sheet in particular has proved to be a sell out success shoppers can’t get enough of.

Rise and Fall’s fitted sheet is currently available in two different materials; the Crisp & Cool, as well as the Soft & Smooth fitted sheet.

The Crisp & Cool variation has a 400 thread count, which is ideal for those looking for a lightweight, breathable fabric to prevent sleepers from overheating, especially in the warmer months.

But it’s the Soft & Smooth fitted sheet with a 600 thread count, which has caused quite a stir – in the best way.

Rise & Fall’s Soft & Smooth Luxury Fitted Sheet is not only silky smooth against your skin, but it is deep enough to fit shallow, deep and extra deep mattresses, so there is no more tugging at one side only for the other to frustratingly ping off.

This ultra luxurious sheet has been woven from the world’s finest extra-long staple cotton fibres using the brand’s go-to four up, one down, sateen technique, which is the secret to creating bedding that is soft to the touch.

This bedding must-have also features an extra wide elastic hem to prevent the fabric from curling up at the corners, and provides the perfectly snug fit on your mattress.

Rise & Fall’s innovative design also features a label so you know which is the short side of the bed, to save you time when it comes to changing your bedding – a chore nobody enjoys.

The Soft & Smooth fitted sheet comes in three colours, white, warm grey and ivory chalk, which are also available in seven sizes, from single, double, to king size, and emperor, plus many more.

However, stock is selling out fast, especially as there is up to 30% off the grey and ivory chalk colourways.

Though it is unknown how long the sale, or stock, will last for, what we do know is it is the only sheet we want lining our mattresses forever more.

The Rise & Fall Soft & Smooth Luxury Fitted Shift usually retails for £35, but the discount sees the two select colourways slashed to £24.50, which is a bargain not to be missed.

The Soft & Smooth fitted sheet has been recognised as one of Rise & Fall’s bestsellers, as it sold out of the popular sizes in three days, and it has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers.

Customers are head over heels for the fitted sheet, as some have hailed it a “miracle” and “gamechanger”.

One customer gushed: “This sheet actually stays on! It’s a miracle.”

Another glowing review read: “Just perfect, the best fitted cotton sheets I’ve ever had. So soft, cool and luxurious. Great value for money.”

A separate shopper raved: “Beautiful high quality fitted sheet. Love the label to tell you what end to put the sheet, and most importantly the wide elastic that ensures it stays put without sagging.”

The good news doesn’t stop there as the retailer has teased the Fitted Sheet will be launching in new colours, although those details currently remain under wraps.

Interior fanatics, or the house proud shopper, will be pleased to learn there are plenty of other bedding options to shop from the Soft & Smooth range online, including a Luxury Flat Sheet, Luxury Pillow cases, as well as Oxford Luxury Pillow Cases and a Luxury Duvet Cover.

Rise & Fall Rise & Fall also sell a range of bedding

Rise & Fall has also created a bedding bundle, which includes the fitted sheet, duvet cover, as well as two standard size pillowcases, and has been reduced from £75 to £52.50.

The retailer also has an array of duvets, pillows, throws and home scents to shop to transform your bedroom into a hotel-like suite.

The label doesn’t only stock bedding, but an array of womenswear and menswear fashion garments, and a variety of accessories, including hats and scarves, as well as a variety of bags, such as make-up pouches, washbags, handbags, tote bags, and cardholders.