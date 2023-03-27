Rishi Sunak And Suella Braverman Heckled Over Migrant Plan In Essex

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman in Chelmsford High Street. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman were heckled over their immigration plans during a walkabout in Essex.

The prime minister and home secretary were told to “go away” on a visit to Chelmsford town centre on Monday morning.

The two Tory MPs were joined by three local police officers as they walked down the high street just before 9am

They were there to promote their crackdown on antisocial behaviour, when one woman shouted: “Allow migrants into our country!”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were heckled and told to “go away” during a short walkabout in an Essex town centre pic.twitter.com/lLPBrsECfx — PA Media (@PA) March 27, 2023

She told the MPs: “Refugees should be allowed in Britain.”

Sunak and Braverman did not react as the woman told them: “Go away. We don’t want you here.”

The woman’s comments appeared to be in reference to controversial legislation designed to stop to migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The bill returns to the Commons for its committee stage on Monday, with Downing Street facing objections across the Tory party.

After the high street, Sunak went to Chelmsford Boxing Club to promote his anti-social behaviour action plan and took questions.

The plan includes piloting increased police patrols in trouble spots, banning the sale of laughing gas and making it easier for landlords to evict disruptive tenants.