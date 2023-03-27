Rishi Sunak Will 'Punish The Poorest' With His Begging Crackdown, Charities Warn

Shoppers and visitors out on Oxford Street walk past a homeless man sitting against a rubbish bin while asking for money. Mike Kemp via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s crackdown on begging will “punish the poorest” in society, charities have warned.

The prime minister announced a series of new powers on Monday to allow police to move on beggars causing “public distress”.

Beggars obstructing shop doorways and asking for money near cash points will be targeted as part of his blitz on anti-social behaviour.

Police and council workers will be given fresh powers to address what the government describes as “causing nuisance” on the street.

A new offence will also be created for criminal gangs organising begging networks.

However, homelessness charities warn the plans risk criminalising the poorest and point out that councils already have a number of powers at their disposal.

National homelessness charity Crisis said it indicates those who are living on the streets could be subject to police action if they ask for money, food or shelter.

They said it could replace the Vagrancy Act in all but name - antiquated legislation that makes it a crime to sleep rough or beg in England and Wales.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said life on the streets is a “traumatic, dangerous and dehumanising” struggle to survive.

He added: “While we need to see the full details, labelling destitute people a nuisance and threatening to move people on is not the answer to tackling rough sleeping.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see the government resorting to this rhetoric at a time when rough sleeping numbers are once again surging as the rising cost of living pushes more people into poverty.”

Downie said the solutions are “simple” and include building more affordable housing, funding support services and investing in housing benefit.

“Dressing the Vagrancy Act up in new clothes is not the answer – all this will do is criminalise and punish the poorest in society,” he added.

Woman begging on Oxford Street on 26th March 2023 in London. Mike Kemp via Getty Images

Fiona Colley, director of social change at Homeless Link, said: “Homelessness is not a crime. When the government committed to repealing the Vagrancy Act it was done with an understanding that people sleeping on our streets need to be supported not criminalised.

“Therefore, we are extremely disappointed to see that this new plan will result in further criminalisation of vulnerable people, rather than offering the constructive solutions that work in helping people off the streets for good.

“The measures proposed, including enforcement or risk of removal of belongings, will create distrust, pushing people away from the services and support they need.

“It could be a young person who’s recently left the care system, a woman who has fled an abusive partner or someone who couldn’t keep up with rising rents.

“Regardless, this plan is a backwards step undermining the government’s own commitment to ending rough sleeping in this parliament.”

Balbir Kaur Chatrik, Centrepoint’s director of policy and communications, said: “Treating begging as anti-social behaviour will do little to tackle its root causes and could end up pushing vulnerable people towards further exploitation and harm.

“In fact, councils already have a number of powers at their disposal to tackle anti-social behaviour like this, so it’s not clear how further deterrents will have any impact.”

Chatrik said the government need to stop “deflecting with headline-grabbing measures” and put in place the funding and planning needed to tackle begging and homelessness.

The government said nobody should be criminalised simply for having nowhere to live which is why they are committed to repealing the Vagrancy Act, passed in 1824.

They said this comes alongside last year’s “unprecedented” £2 billion commitment over three years to accelerate efforts to end rough sleeping.

The plan to tackle homelessness and begging forms part of a package of measures aimed at stamping out anti-social behaviour.

It also includes piloting increased police patrols in trouble spots, banning the sale of laughing gas and making it easier for landlords to evict disruptive tenants.

Sunak said: “Anti-social behaviour undermines the basic right of people to feel safe in the place they call home.”

The government’s anti-social behaviour action plan said: “We want to go as far as possible to ensure vulnerable individuals on the streets can be directed to the support they need, while cracking down on conduct that is anti-social, intimidating, or criminal.”

