Rishi Sunak To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle As Troubles Mount

Rishi Sunak is set to announce a reshuffle of his cabinet on Tuesday in what could be interpreted as a reset a little over 100 days into his premiership.

Reports suggest the prime minister is also considering major changes to government departments as part of the overhaul.

It comes almost a week after Sunak sacked Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs, and an investigation into alleged bullying by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab continues.

Meanwhile, the spectre of his two predecessors – Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – looms large as he faces pressure from the Tory right to cut taxes in next month’s budget.

The reshuffle was reported by the Times, the Sun and the Telegraph.

The government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy could be broken up to “reflect Sunak’s priorities”, Times reporter Steven Swinford said on Twitter, adding that its Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport could also see a revamp.

On Monday, Downing Street said Sunak would always listen to former PMs when questioned about Truss’s return to the fray.

But No 10 also appeared to rebuff Truss’s suggestion that the UK’s “fiscal policy is in a straitjacket” and that a “worrying economic consensus” is threatening growth.

On Friday, Johnson threw his weight behind calls for tax cuts to kickstart growth and boost the Tories’ chances of winning the next general election.

The former prime minister said he had “no doubt” the government would start to get the tax burden down “when the time comes” and would reap the reward at the ballot box.

Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been resisting demands from some Tory MPs to cut taxes in the budget, insisting they have to get inflation down first.